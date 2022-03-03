OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders have reported 589 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,023,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 589 cases since Tuesday.

At this point, officials believe there are 3,513 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,786 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 56 deaths since Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 530 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 43 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.