CDC reporting 54 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

WHO has identified mu as its latest variant of concern, writing in a bulletin that “some” Mu outbreaks have already been observed in South America and Europe. In the photo above, a healthcare worker is seen preparing a COVID vaccine dose in Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The CDC is reporting 54 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 620,834 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,096 cases since Tuesday, Oct. 5.

At this point, officials believe there are 10,079 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,533 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 54 deaths since Tuesday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 898 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 32 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.25 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.90 million have completed the series.