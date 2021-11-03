CDC reports 16 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health officials are reporting an additional 16 deaths in Oklahoma from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 646,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 631 cases since Tuesday, Nov. 2.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,070 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,409 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials say that’s 16 additional deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 451 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 16 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.