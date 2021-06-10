CDC reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 122 new cases and 24 new deaths connected to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 454,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 122 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 935 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,526 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 106 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.66 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.35 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

