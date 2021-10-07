CDC reports 63 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The CDC is reporting 63 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 622,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,501 cases since Wednesday, Oct. 6.

At this point, officials believe there are 10,357 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,596 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 63 deaths since Wednesday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 865 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 30 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.25 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.90 million have completed the series.