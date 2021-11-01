CDC reports 66 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say that there were 66 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 645,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,374 cases since Friday, Oct. 29.

However, officials say there was a system change over, which resulted in 0 new cases reported for Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,427 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,384 deaths as of Monday. Officials say that’s 66 additional deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 471 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter