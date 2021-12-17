CDC reports 67 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders in Oklahoma say there were 67 additional deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the Sooner State.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 685,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,327 cases since Thursday, Dec. 16.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,933 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,222 deaths as of Friday. That’s 67 additional deaths reported since Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 722 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 16 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.