CDC reports 7,568 COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say there were 232 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 433,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 232 cases.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

COVID-19 death discrepancy: OSDH adds CDC numbers to daily report

Health officials tell KFOR that since the switch, the death counts will only be updated weekly on Tuesdays.

The Oklahoma State Health Department has always tracked COVID-19 deaths in multiple ways. We have reported the CDC death numbers, which are based purely on death certificates, and our own methodology, which counts deaths after an epidemiological investigation in Acute Disease Service (ADS). Both systems are correct, but each comes with its pros and cons for evaluating deaths related to COVID-19. As cases increased toward the end of 2020, our investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation. This has resulted in an increasing difference between the OSDH death count and the one reported by CDC. Both the CDC and ADS numbers will continue to be available to Oklahomans, but the CDC number will become our primary reported number. We will also continue our case investigation process through ADS and state epidemiologists. However, we feel this reporting change will align better with CDC’s numbers and will provide the most up-to-date and transparent information for Oklahomans. Addressing a global crisis in our home state requires flexibility to change course when conditions on the ground mandate a new approach. This is one of those times. Transparency and access to data is the priority here, and we feel this change is best to keep our state accountable to all Oklahomans during the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Every single death in Oklahoma is a tragedy, and every single life has been and will be counted and remembered as we endure this pandemic.” STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. JARED TAYLOR

As a result of that inclusion, the deaths jumped to 7,568, compared to the 4,788 reported by the health department.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

Officials say there are 277 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

So far, the state reports that 800,168 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 434,428 have completed both doses.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

Officials did not provide a breakdown of COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma on Tuesday morning.

Coronavirus representation

In all, officials believe there are 11,401 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 416,604 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. That figure was not updated on Tuesday.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.