CDC working to determine how long a fully vaccinated individual is immune from contracting, spreading COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting in-depth studies on how long a fully vaccinated individual is immune from contracting and spreading COVID-19, according to a top Oklahoma City health official.

CDC interim quarantine guidance states that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to quarantine if the exposure happened within three months of being fully vaccinated.

That advisory has many people wondering whether the COVID-19 vaccine is only effective for three months.

Eddie Withers, Lead Epidemiologist for the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, addressed that concern, saying that CDC officials are still studying the immunity period’s duration.

“The CDC has made it clear that they are still studying transmission rates fro those who have been vaccinated, which is why they gave an interim 3-month immunity period,” Withers said. “As millions of Americans get vaccinated, the CDC is now able to study in-depth transmission rates and see how much further past 90 days a fully vaccinated individual is immune from contracting and spreading COVID-19.”