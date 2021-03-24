Cherokee Nation offering 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on first-come, first-served basis

CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation says it is prepared to administer 1,000 vaccines to Oklahoma adults this weekend.

Cherokee Nation Health Services is hosting a public drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.

The event is open to any member of the public 18 years of age or older. Cherokee Nation Health Services will offer vaccinations without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements.

“We are committed to making it easy for the public to access the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. “Our health staff has done a tremendous job of improving the registration process and reducing paperwork requirements, and this event will help us reach our goal of broadening vaccine distribution to those in and outside the reservation.”

Any member of the public who is of age, regardless of where they live, is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Cherokee Nation Health Services.

Officials say the public can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at any of the tribe’s nine outpatient health centers.

Those looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a tribal health center can call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment. No registration paperwork is required before calling, and in many instances, same-day appointments may be available.

“I could not be more proud of our team,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. “They have worked hard to make the process of getting vaccinated inside our health centers an easy one, and our drive-through event on Saturday will add another benefit for those getting vaccinated though our health system.”