Choctaw Nation, Oklahoma Blood Institute host convalescent plasma drive to help COVID-19 patients

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Choctaw Nation and Oklahoma Blood Institute teamed up on Thursday to host a convalescent plasma drive to help Oklahomans diagnosed with COVID-19.

The plasma drive was held in Durant and Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. and members of the Tribal Council donated convalescent plasma, according to a joint news release from OBI and the Choctaw Nation.

“The Oklahoma Blood Institute is at the Choctaw Nation today to meet a very important need,” Batton said.

Convalescent plasma is taken from individuals who contracted and recovered from COVID-19.

“COVID-19 survivors, like those of us here, carry anti-bodies in our system. Plasma from someone who has recovered is the best-known solution to fight the coronavirus,” Batton said. “It is heartwarming to see the Chahta Spirit of ‘faith, family and culture’ at work with the turnout today. If anyone has had COVID, please consider donating. A single donation of plasma can save the lives of four patients.”

Individuals who want to donate convalescent plasma must have tested positive for COVID-19, be symptom-free for 14 days and eligible to donate blood, according to the news release.

“Convalescent plasma comes only from donors who have recovered from COVID-19,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI president and CEO. “Despite the introduction of the coronavirus vaccines, convalescent plasma is still needed all across our state. Today’s donor event, along with our longstanding partnership with the Choctaw Nation, will help our fellow Oklahomans suffering from this deadly illness.”

Call OBI at (877) 340-8777 to donate convalescent plasma, blood or any other blood product.

