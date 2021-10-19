City of Norman sets dates for COVID-19 vaccination pop-up PODS, incentives offered to those who get vaccinated

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – COVID-19 vaccination PODS will be held in various locations across Norman starting this week and throughout November.

The pop-up PODS are being held thanks to a partnership between the City of Norman, IMMYLabs, Norman Regional Health System, the Cleveland County Health Department, the Norman Police Department and the Norman Fire Department.

The PODS will be held on the following times, dates and locations:

OCTOBER 21 | 10 a.m. to noon at Food & Shelter, 210 Reed Avenue

OCTOBER 24 | 2-4 p.m. at Norman Central Library, 103 W. Acres Street

OCTOBER 31 | 2-4 p.m. at Irving Recreation Center, 125 Vicksburg Avenue

NOVEMBER 7 | 2-4 p.m. at Little Axe Community Center, 1000 168th Avenue NE

NOVEMBER 14 | 2-4 p.m. at 12th Avenue Recreation Center, 1701 12th Avenue NE

NOVEMBER 21 | 2-4 p.m. at Whittier Recreation Center, 2000 W. Brooks Street

Each POD offers incentives to community members who get vaccinated, including gift cards and door prize drawings for a $500 VISA gift card and Apple Air Pods.

City officials hope the incentives will further encourage residents to get vaccinated.

“We are excited that this incentive program will not only encourage individuals to get vaccinated, it will also stimulate our communities economy with the purchase of the restaurant gift cards. Everyone loves our Norman restaurants, and this is a great way to support them,” said Jason Olsen, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Go to portal.immylabs.com/vaccine to set an appointment for one of the IMMYLabs pop-up vaccination PODS.

Go to NormanOK.gov for more information.