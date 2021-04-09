Community vaccination center opening in Tulsa to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma is getting additional help in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts from the White House.

On Friday, the White House announced that a new community vaccination center will open in Tulsa on Wednesday, April 21.

The federally supported vaccination center will be located at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St.

“Oklahomans welcome this additional support from the federal government to further fuel our state’s successful vaccination rollout,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “We are well on our way to getting our summer back.”

Organizers say the site will be capable of administering approximately 3,000 shots a day and will run for eight weeks.

“We are grateful to receive additional resources in Tulsa to reach as many people as possible during one of the largest vaccination rollouts in our country’s history. I want to thank our federal partners for selecting Tulsa for this opportunity and want to thank the State of Oklahoma for its continued distribution of the vaccine as we all do our part to protect our neighbors,” said City of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The location was selected based on data analysis including the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index and other Census data, as well as input from state and local partners. The index takes into consideration critical data points, including socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation.

“The pandemic has hit our most vulnerable populations the hardest including those from lower socioeconomic households and people of color. The TCC Northeast Campus provides access to our community, is served by Tulsa Transit, and supports the College’s vision of an educated, employed, and thriving community,” said TCC President & CEO Dr. Leigh Goodson.

Any Oklahoman age 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. A parent or legal guardian must be present with individuals under the age of 18.

Appointments may be scheduled using the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal at vaccinate.ok.gov. Walk-in appointments will also be available.