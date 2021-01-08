Confusion grows as COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Thursday was a busy day for Oklahoma County, as many residents 65 and older received their first COVID-19 vaccines.

As vaccinations and vaccine portals continue to roll out in the state, so does confusion for many Oklahomans.

While vaccines and phases move along quickly, the answers to many Oklahomans’ questions come slow or not at all.

“We certainly did not expect it to happen that quick. I could tell you we sat, we expected to go back and check it about 9:15 a.m., and all of a sudden it was 9:04 a.m., and we were like, ‘Well, I guess we’re done,’” said Molly Fleming, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s Public Information Officer.

Approximately 1,200 people 65 and older signed up to be vaccinated on Thursday through the OCCHD website.

But for many Oklahomans that signed up Monday morning and missed the slot, the wait continues.

“This is a week-by-week process, sadly. We would love to schedule it out as long as we could, but we could only schedule it out based on how much vaccine we have,” said Fleming.

With a low number of vaccines and a recent vaccine portal launch, the process to guarantee appointments and vaccinations is slim to none.

“I was right there ready to push the button and I couldn’t even get in. It was almost like waiting for concert tickets,” said Donny Witty, a kidney transplant recipient who’s waiting to get vaccinated.

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Calling the sign-up process frustrating, Witty says it creates false hope and confusion for those who are eligible to receive a vaccine.

“I think everybody wants to know the truth,” said Witty.

However, those who did get an appointment, lined-up for their first shot outside Mercy Hospital, giving Mercy Health officials hope.

“Although it’s only 1,200 people, it’s a step in the right direction,” said President of Mercy Clinics, Jesse Campbell.

While Campbell says the entire process is trial and error, they hope to work out the kinks along the way.

“Once we’re able to find out how quickly we could move patients through the system, how many patients total we could do in a certain period, then we plan to expand this to other areas of Oklahoma County,” said Campbell.

Meanwhile, Oklahomans, like Donna Witty, continue to wait.

“We just want to know, ‘Is it not working yet?’ Just tell us. Tell us it wont be ready until next week. We’ve already waited 10 months. We can wait another month,” said Witty.

The Oklahoma County Health Department did accept people who live outside Oklahoma County due to the influx of applications. Health leaders say they also expect healthcare systems to be fully prepared if ever there is another pandemic due to everything that was learned during this one.