Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oklahoma

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pottawatomie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (131 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,692 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,639 (8,449 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (19 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

Canva

#49. Noble County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (20 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,688 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,434 (1,384 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Choctaw County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (27 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,144 (1,635 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (2 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Adair County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (44 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,475 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,608 (3,242 total cases)

— 25.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (16 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Pushmataha County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (22 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,238 (1,025 total cases)

— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (8 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

Canva

#45. Nowata County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (20 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,612 (1,170 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Atoka County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (28 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,401 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,803 (1,899 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (14 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

Zeugzeug // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Woods County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (18 total deaths)

— 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,382 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,875 (1,220 total cases)

— 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (72 total deaths)

— 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,376 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,447 (3,295 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (14 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Canva

#41. Pontotoc County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (80 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,342 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,572 (5,196 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (15 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Washita County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (23 total deaths)

— 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,309 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,976 (1,089 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Canva

#39. Rogers County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (196 total deaths)

— 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,307 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,657 (10,778 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (61 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Blaine County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (20 total deaths)

— 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,298 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,210 (1,057 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Love County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (22 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,267 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,020 (1,540 total cases)

— 29.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Harper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (8 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,443 (422 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Canva

#35. Hughes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (29 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,235 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,459 (1,256 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

Canva

#34. Okmulgee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (85 total deaths)

— 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,205 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,196 (3,922 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (14 new cases, -65% change from previous week)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harmon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (6 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,326 (327 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Delaware County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (98 total deaths)

— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,139 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,291 (4,856 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (76 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

Canva

#31. Garfield County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (139 total deaths)

— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,131 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,849 (7,845 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

Canva

#30. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (56 total deaths)

— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,805 (3,141 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (8 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

Canva

#29. Ottawa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (72 total deaths)

— 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,091 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,924 (4,334 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (103 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Creek County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (165 total deaths)

— 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,970 (7,131 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (31 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

Canva

#27. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (119 total deaths)

— 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,085 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,362 (5,339 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (30 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Grady County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (130 total deaths)

— 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,762 (6,009 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tillman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (17 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #1,048 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,145 (808 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Stephens County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (106 total deaths)

— 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #947 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,462 (4,945 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (21 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

Canva

#23. Muskogee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (177 total deaths)

— 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #839 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,902 (9,453 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (19 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Kingfisher County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (41 total deaths)

— 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #832 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,054 (2,058 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Beckham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (58 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #785 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,276 (2,902 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Okfuskee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (32 total deaths)

— 42.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #769 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,084 (1,809 total cases)

— 29.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Carter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (130 total deaths)

— 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #749 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,249 (6,374 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (37 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coal County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (15 total deaths)

— 46.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,921 (710 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Canva

#17. Cotton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (16 total deaths)

— 50.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #643 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,301 (697 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Garvin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (79 total deaths)

— 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,201 (3,658 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (18 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. McCurtain County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (94 total deaths)

— 52.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #617 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,214 (4,010 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Canva

#14. Dewey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (14 total deaths)

— 52.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #614 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,306 (553 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Canva

#13. Kay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (128 total deaths)

— 57.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #579 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,304 (5,357 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (7 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kiowa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (26 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #549 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,440 (822 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (18 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,913 (715 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McIntosh County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (61 total deaths)

— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,410 (2,040 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (12 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Murray County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (44 total deaths)

— 67.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #459 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,567 (2,050 total cases)

— 25.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Canva

#8. Major County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (24 total deaths)

— 68.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,531 (956 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Seminole County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (78 total deaths)

— 72.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #418 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,922 (2,892 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pawnee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (53 total deaths)

— 73.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,016 (1,804 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Caddo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (96 total deaths)

— 78.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #359 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,925 (4,005 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Johnston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (37 total deaths)

— 78.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #358 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,530 (1,389 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Canva

#3. Roger Mills County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (12 total deaths)

— 79.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #353 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,913 (391 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Custer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (104 total deaths)

— 92.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #276 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,102 (4,090 total cases)

— 21.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Canva

#1. Greer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (22 total deaths)

— 105.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

— #212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,329 (590 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)