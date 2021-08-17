COVID-19 already impacting Oklahoma students just days into new school year

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Many Oklahoma parents are wondering how much longer schools will teach in-person this Fall, especially if COVID-19 cases begin spreading in classrooms. And cases are, indeed, spreading at some schools across the state, which is why one school in Pottawattamie County has temporarily gone virtual.

White Rock Public School has moved to distance learning for the next two weeks after one teacher and three students caught the virus in the opening days of the school year.

“With this Delta variant being more dangerous and affecting children more, we just wanted to be cautious, monitor cases and best protect our students,” Superintendent Alicia Ebers told KFOR.

The school, which is a Pre-K through 8th grade institution, has about 100 students. The first day of school was August 5. Distance learning is being implemented from Aug. 16 through Aug. 27.

Two other school districts – these in the northeast part of Oklahoma – have suspended in-person classes this week due to high COVID exposure. Hulbert Middle School and Hulbert High School have gone virtual through Thursday, and Chealsea Public Schools through Friday.

