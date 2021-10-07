COVID-19 cases dropping in Oklahoma as vaccination rates rise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma County say as COVID-19 vaccinations rise in the area, cases are dropping.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced that new cases are down 60% from the high point of the COVID-19 surge, and hospitalizations also continue to drop.

“We’re kind of late bloomers but the Delta surge definitely pushed people here in our community to get vaccinated, and they have definitely risen to the occasion,” said Holt.

At this point, Oklahoma County has surpassed the national average in vaccination rates.

“It’s definitely helping us to have a better October already. You know numbers continue to fall. I was just looking at the new case numbers in the Oklahoma City metro just a few minutes ago and we’re down 60% now from the surge high that we had about a month ago. So definitely trending in the right direction. Hospitalizations are also coming down, and it’s because vaccinations are going up. I mean, it’s not rocket science,” he added.

Earlier this week, Holt announced that 80% of all adults in Oklahoma County have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are still in the 20% that hasn’t been vaccinated, health leaders encourage you to do so.

Since the vaccines were released, there have been 6,400 COVID-19 related deaths in Oklahoma.

Of those deaths, 129 were people who were fully vaccinated, meaning 98% of the deaths were among unvaccinated patients. Dr. Wendelboe stresses that the death rate is 132 times higher for the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated.

“The bottom line is we could have prevented roughly 6,200 COVID related deaths with more vaccines. That is approximately equal to the size of Pauls Valley or Anadarko,” said Dr. Aaron Wendelboe.

“That’s a very sobering and sad thing to hear, obviously, because people didn’t have to die once we got that vaccine. That vaccine is an amazing scientific miracle given to us by God and science. And please, if there’s anybody who hasn’t taken advantage of it, you’ve got to because it definitely decreases almost to nothing the chances that you would actually die of this terrible virus. And as we have pointed out repeatedly, the people in the hospitals of Oklahoma are unvaccinated, over 94%,” said Holt.