COVID-19 in Oklahoma skyrockets again with 3,663 news cases, 21 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has seen another sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths with over 3,600 new cases and 21 more deaths.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Saturday that Oklahoma has 3,663 new COVID-19 cases.

The state has now had 170,924 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March. Oklahoma had a total of 167,261 cases on Friday.

With 21 more COVID-19 deaths, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma since March stands at 1,624.

OSDH officials have not released the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, but officials reported on Friday that there were 1,428 people in Oklahoma hospitals with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 as of Friday.

There are 31,413 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 689 more than there were on Friday, a 2.2 percent increase.

OSDH reports that 137,887 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

