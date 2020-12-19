COVID-19 surge continues with over 4,100 new cases, 28 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt in Oklahoma, as the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported just over 4,100 new cases and 28 additional deaths caused by the virus.

The 28 additional COVID-19-related deaths bring the total number of COVID deaths in Oklahoma since March to 2,189.

There are 4,108 new COVID-19 cases, a 1.6 percent increase, bringing the total number of cases since March to 255,868.

The Department of Health reported 3,556 new cases on Friday and 17 additional deaths.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Madrid, on Thursday while testing for potential coronavirus cases. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

OSDH officials have not released the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, but officials reported on Friday that there were 1,733 people in hospitals across Oklahoma with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 as of Friday.

There are 33,205 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 1,140 more than there were on Friday, a 3.6 percent increase.

OSDH reports that 220,474 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

This is a developing story. County-by-county COVID-19 statistics will soon be provided.