COVID-19 surges again in Oklahoma with 4,370 new cases, 14 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rapidly spread in Oklahoma, as over 4,300 new cases and 14 more deaths were reported on Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,370 new cases, a 2.1 percent increase, on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began in March to 213,245.

OSDH also reported 14 more deaths related to the virus, bring the total number of virus-related deaths since March to 1,874.

The Department of Health reported 4,827 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a 2.4 percent increase, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March to 208,875.

Officials said that the massive increase reported Friday was the result of a backlog within the PHIDDO reporting system. Those officials say case levels should have been around 3,000 per day for Dec. 2 through Dec. 4.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

OSDH officials have not released the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, but officials reported on Friday that there were 1,608 people in hospitals across Oklahoma with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 as of Friday.

There are 30,561 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 1,110 more than there were on Friday, a 3.8 percent increase.

OSDH reports that 180,810 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,321 (13 deaths) (1,065 recovered)

Alfalfa: 410 (1 death) (353 recovered)

Atoka: 915 (1 death) (815 recovered)

Beaver: 230 (2 deaths) (184 recovered)

Beckham: 1,450 (17 deaths) (1,262 recovered)

Blaine: 467 (2 deaths) (357 recovered)

Bryan: 2,991 (24 deaths) (2,599 recovered)

Caddo: 2,124 (34 deaths) (1,706 recovered)

Canadian: 7,668 (35 deaths) (6,584 recovered)

Carter: 1,852 (15 deaths) (1,539 recovered)

Cherokee: 2,503 (11 deaths) (2,063 recovered)

Choctaw: 754 (4 deaths) (654 recovered)

Cimarron: 83 (73 recovered)

Cleveland: 14,095 (131 deaths) (11,881 recovered)

Coal: 331 (2 deaths) (293 recovered)

Comanche: 5,255 (37 deaths) (4,382 recovered)

Cotton: 282 (4 deaths) (201 recovered)

Craig: 1,028 (3 deaths) (871 recovered)

Creek: 2,910 (52 deaths) (2,475 recovered)

Custer: 2,236 (18 deaths) (1,864 recovered)

Delaware: 2,083 (39 deaths) (1,766 recovered)

Dewey: 274 (1 death) (206 recovered)

Ellis: 238 (170 recovered)

Garfield: 4,226 (37 deaths) (3,630 recovered)

Garvin: 1,695 (17 deaths) (1,489 recovered)

Grady: 2,990 (23 deaths) (2,526 recovered)

Grant: 231 (5 deaths) (197 recovered)

Greer: 290 (8 deaths) (239 recovered)

Harmon: 141 (98 recovered)

Harper: 268 (2 deaths) (194 recovered)

Haskell: 663 (7 deaths) (606 recovered)

Hughes: 626 (8 deaths) (565 recovered)

Jackson: 2,002 (35 deaths) (1,723 recovered)

Jefferson: 268 (2 death) (196 recovered)

Johnston: 572 (5 deaths) (491 recovered)

Kay: 2,070 (26 deaths) (1,684 recovered)

Kingfisher: 995 (7 deaths) (862 recovered)

Kiowa: 417 (7 deaths) (314 recovered)

Latimer: 324 (4 deaths) (300 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,628 (27 deaths) (2,345 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,509 (26 deaths) (1,237 recovered)

Logan: 1,745 (4 deaths) (1,357 recovered)

Love: 657 (1 death) (567 recovered)

Major: 563 (4 deaths) (447 recovered)

Marshall: 849 (4 deaths) (720 recovered)

Mayes: 1,774 (21 deaths) (1,456 recovered)

McClain: 2,698 (18 deaths) (2,276 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,372 (47 deaths) (2,120 recovered)

McIntosh: 900 (13 deaths) (769 recovered)

Murray: 737 (6 deaths) (582 recovered)

Muskogee: 4,563 (34 deaths) (3,883 recovered)

Noble: 619 (4 deaths) (493 recovered)

Nowata: 458 (5 deaths) (384 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,079 (14 deaths) (991 recovered)

Oklahoma: 43,884 (321 deaths) (36,501 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,906 (23 deaths) (1,660 recovered)

Osage: 2,171 (19 deaths) (1,890 recovered)

Other: 66 (33 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,912 (25 deaths) (1,649 recovered)

Pawnee: 653 (9 deaths) (564 recovered)

Payne: 4,531 (22 deaths) (4,065 recovered)

Pittsburg: 2,011 (21 deaths) (1,801 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,156 (15 deaths) (1,823 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 3,956 (23 deaths) (3,301 recovered)

Pushmataha: 441 (6 deaths) (400 recovered)

Roger Mills: 192 (5 deaths) (138 recovered)

Rogers: 4,539 (68 deaths) (3,793 recovered)

Seminole: 1,339 (12 deaths) (1,141 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,903 (14 deaths) (1,703 recovered)

Stephens: 1,893 (19 deaths) (1,501 recovered)

Texas: 2,529 (13 deaths) (2,295 recovered)

Tillman: 381 (7 deaths) (300 recovered)

Tulsa: 35,857 (286 deaths) (30,912 recovered)

Wagoner: 3,042 (38 deaths) (2,655 recovered)

Washington: 2,231 (49 deaths) (1,884 recovered)

Washita: 504 (2 deaths) (385 recovered)

Woods: 663 (2 death) (495 recovered)

Woodward: 2,038 (8 deaths) (1,817 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

