COVID-19 surges once again in Oklahoma with 35 more deaths, over 3,900 new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma continues to be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 35 more COVID-related deaths and over 3,900 new cases.

The 35 additional COVID-19-related deaths bring the total number of COVID deaths in Oklahoma since March to 2,042.

There are 3,983 new COVID-19 cases, a 1.7 percent increase, bringing the total number of cases since March to 233,336.

The Department of Health reported 3,900 new cases on Friday and 27 additional deaths.

OSDH officials have not released the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, but officials reported on Friday that there were 1,667 people in hospitals across Oklahoma with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 as of Friday.

There are 33,140 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 1,437 more than there were on Friday, a 4.5 percent increase.

OSDH reports that 198,154 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

This is a developing story. County-by-county COVID-19 cases will soon be added.