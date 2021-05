OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 vaccination pods are being held today, Saturday, May 15 in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is holding the first pod from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John Marshall High School, 12201 Portland Ave.

A second pod will be held from 1-2 p.m. during oNE OKC at Booker T. Washington Park on NE Fourth Street.

The vaccine is also available to children 12 and above.

