COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointments for age 65 and older available at University of Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Passport Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond still has appointments available.

“This clinic is open to those who are age 65 and older, which is the current priority group in Oklahoma,” a University of Central Oklahoma news release states.

The vaccination clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

The clinic will be located at 312 E. Main St., at the corner of Main and University Drive.

“The building is the former St. Mary’s Church location and has a sign indicating it is the future home of the UCO School of Design. Clinic participants may park for free in the building’s parking lot,” the news release states.

Passport staff and UCO Nursing faculty and students will administer the two-dose series vaccine that is given at least 21-28 days apart.

The vaccine is free to participants who present a health insurance ID card, as well as those who do not have health insurance, the news release states.

“Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. Face masks are required to be worn at the appointment,” the news release states.

Visit www.passageware.com/ClinicSignUp/UCO%2065Plus/ to make an appointment.

Contact Passport Health with questions at myclinic@passporthealthok.com or (405) 563-8961.

Visit www.uco.edu/campus-maps to view a campus map.

Visit www.uco.edu/coronavirus/uco-vaccine-clinic for more information, including links to pre-registration forms.

