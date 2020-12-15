COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – COVID-19 vaccine doses are being administered in Tulsa County, the first going to a physician.

Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe with Hillcrest received the first vaccine administered in Tulsa County. Goodloe is also a chief medical officer for Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA).

The Health Department is administering vaccine doses in Tulsa County through a drive-thru clinic.

Health officials anticipated administering 100 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday and more on Thursday as operations ramp up.

After drive-thru patients receive the vaccine, they pull forward into a waiting area for 15 minutes of observation, then are released.

The vaccine is diluted before it is administered. Each vial has five doses.

The Health Department had 5,850 vaccine doses on hand, and sent doses to 20 different facilities in Tulsa County, determined by staffing levels.

The vaccine is a two-dose regimen, the second dose will come from future deliveries.

As many as four vaccines can be administered at one time. All vaccines are being stored at Saint Francis and are delivered as needed to clinic sites.

Saint Francis personnel will administer doses to the hospital’s staff . The Health Department will administer doses to staff members at other medical facilities except long term care facilities, which is being handled through local pharmacies.

The Health Department is being assisted by Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps volunteers.

