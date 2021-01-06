COVID-19 vaccine may not get to long-term care facilities soon enough

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Oklahomans are worried the state may be going too fast with the vaccine rollout, which is leaving many of the state’s most vulnerable behind.

While Phase 2 includes first responders and some teachers, one woman is concerned over many assisted living residents in Edmond still waiting on their vaccine.

“He’s getting more and more concerned every day because he could hear on the news and read in the paper that others are getting the vaccine,” said Mary Taylor, the ex-partner of Ken Taylor.

Eighty-seven-year-old Ken Taylor is one of many assisted living residents concerned.

With Phase Two of Oklahoma’s vaccination plan underway, Mary Taylor says he’s still waiting on his vaccine.

“He’s at Stone Creek right now. They’ve had two different outbreaks in the last three weeks.” Mary Taylor said.

Ken Taylor

According to the Oklahoma State Department Health’s website, Stone Creek in Edmond has had three cases of the virus since March. However, they have had zero recoveries and zero deaths.

Taylor is now worried his protection may not come soon enough.

“He knows that other people in his building are getting sick or are sick and he wants to be protected,” Mary said.

High-risk populations like long term care facilities and nursing homes make up nearly 40 percent of all deaths from the virus in the United States.

And because Taylor was forced to stay inside the facility due to the pandemic, he has been unable to leave for nearly nine months.

“They don’t have the means to communicate at least in my experience. They can’t go online and book an appointment. It’s up to the facility and the community to get them the vaccine; they are our most vulnerable group,” said Mary Taylor.

A recent email sent to facility residents on Tuesday night says residents and staff are expected to get the vaccine on January 20. KFOR reached out to the facility on Tuesday, but facility personnel were unavailable to talk.

Story by KFOR reporter Brittany Spears

