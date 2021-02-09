COVID-19 vaccines now available to eligible Oklahomans through Walmart & Sam’s Club

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are now providing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Oklahomans.

The Walmart Corporate website announced several Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the state that are offering the vaccine.

Those locations are as follows:

Go to www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and www.samsclub.com/covid to check vaccine availability and schedule an appointment.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine not only helps protect you, but also those around you who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine or are extra-vulnerable. By doing so, you’re performing an act of service for your community and freeing up health care resources for those in need with other health conditions,” according to the website, which stresses that the vaccine is safe and over 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 after two doses.

Oklahoma is currently in Phase 2 of its four phase distribution plan, which is as follows:

First responders, paid and unpaid (including but not limited to, fire departments, law enforcement,

homeland security, emergency managers, and medical examiners).

Description: Workers who provide emergency services in some situations where exposure to infected

individuals is unavoidable when rendering necessary immediate care to the public.

Estimated Population: 5,000 Health care workers providing direct, COVID outpatient care and services, who through the course of

their daily roles are not able to maintain social distancing, including but not limited to:

• Workers providing care primarily for adults 65 and older, and/or adults of any age with

comorbidities

• Workers directly treating or screening for COVID-19

• Workers in high-risk outpatient settings such as those performing aerosolized procedures or

close examinations of the nasopharynx, dentists, speech-language pathologists, etc.

• Workers in urgent care, outpatient facilities, primary care, federally qualified health centers,

community health centers, rural health centers, pharmacies (not involved in the federal

allocation plan), home health, hospice, rehabilitation services, occupational/physical therapy,

etc.

• Death care workers, involved in the handling of deceased COVID-19 persons

Description: Workers in outpatient, chronic health care settings who either work in situations where risk of transmission is high or are at an elevated risk of transmitting the infection to patients at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity.

Estimated Population: 67,000 Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities.

Description: Older adults and adults with one or multiple comorbid conditions including not limited to

hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic lung, liver or renal disease,

cancers, who are at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity resulting from COVID infection.

Estimated Population: 635,000 Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings.

Description: Workers within public and private Pre-K-12 schools, for which exposure is very difficult to

control due to the nature of their institutions, and who serve an important societal role ensuring

educational needs are met.

Estimated Population: 89,000 Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites including but not limited to:

• Homeless shelters

• Public and private, state and municipal prisons/jails, not including those facilities served by the

Federal Bureau of Prisons and involved in the federal allocation plan

• Certain manufacturing facilities with limited social distancing capacity who are critical to the

maintenance of the food supply

• Public transit systems that do not allow for appropriate social distancing

Description: Workers and persons living or working in congregate settings who are at high risk of

exposure to and transmission of COVID infection.

Estimated Population: 19,300 Public health staff supporting front line efforts, senior state, county, and city government leaders and

elected officials critical to maintain continuity of governmental operations and services.

Description: Workers whose work is vital to the function of society and the economy, who work without

adequate protection while in close proximity with coworkers and members of the public, and who are at

high risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID infection.

Estimated Population: 2,000

