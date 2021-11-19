CVS Health now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to adults 18 and older

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – CVS Pharmacy locations across the nation will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to adults age 18 and older.

Nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the nation will begin Saturday, Nov. 20 offering Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster doses to all adults who completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine, according to a CVS news release.

CVS announced the expanded booster availability Friday after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opened COVID booster shots to all adults in the government’s ongoing effort to overcome rising coronavirus cases that health officials believe could surge as millions of Americans travel over the holidays.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials announced their support of the FDA’s decision.

Anyone 18 and older can now receive either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose, regardless of which vaccine they received first.

“We remain committed to reducing barriers to getting vaccinated and are prepared to meet the needs of individuals now eligible for a booster dose,” the news release states. “We strongly encourage eligible individuals to schedule an appointment at a location convenient to them at CVS.com or through the CVS App.”