Deer Creek School District now requiring students, staff to quarantine if closely exposed to person with COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek School District is implementing a change to its quarantine policy, now requiring students and staff to quarantine if they have been closely exposed to a person who is positive for COVID-19.

“With the COVID infection rate continuing to rise in the state as well as in the Deer Creek community, we are continuing to monitor numbers and make adjustments to our Return to Learn plan in order to keep school running five days a week,” Deer Creek school administrators said.

The new quarantine guidelines will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 30. Students and staff members who have been in close contact with an individual who is positive for COVID-19 must quarantine according to Oklahoma City-County Health Department guidelines.

Deer Creek’s Safe Return to Learn Plan describes close contact as within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more if face masks are not worn. Close contact is considered within 3 feet for 15 minutes or more if masks are being worn.

The quarantine policy changes, as well as close contact quarantine exemptions, are detailed in the Safe Return to Learn Plan, which is featured below:

The Safe Return to Lean Plan can be downloaded by clicking below:

Deer Creek administrators ask parents and guardians to have their children take precautions against COVID-19.

“Help us keep our students and staff healthy by encouraging your child to wear a mask at school, wash hands regularly, and stay at home if sick or awaiting results from a COVID test. Together we can make it a great year for everyone,” school officials said.