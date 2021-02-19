Deer Creek School District to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Deer Creek School District

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek School District will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week for its employees.

The vaccine clinic will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Deer Creek Intermediate Gym, 21175 N. MacArthur, in Edmond.

“We will be administering a 2-dose series vaccine with doses given at least 21-28 days apart,” a flyer for the event states.

Employees who present their health insurance ID card will not be charged for the vaccine, neither will those who do not have health insurance.

Those who participate in the clinic are required to wear a mask.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter