Deer Creek School District to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek School District will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week for its employees.

The vaccine clinic will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Deer Creek Intermediate Gym, 21175 N. MacArthur, in Edmond.

“We will be administering a 2-dose series vaccine with doses given at least 21-28 days apart,” a flyer for the event states.

Employees who present their health insurance ID card will not be charged for the vaccine, neither will those who do not have health insurance.

Those who participate in the clinic are required to wear a mask.

