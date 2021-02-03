Department of Health gives update on Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccine situation; 11,000 extra doses expected next week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health gave an update Wednesday on where the state stands when it comes to vaccinations.

As of Midnight Wednesday, 96,215 Oklahomans have completed the full series and received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccinations; 372,053 have received their first dose only.

Interim Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye says they hope to reach a significant milestone when it comes to at least initial COVID-19 vaccine doses soon.

“By the end of this week, I think we’ll have about 50 percent of that age group vaccinated,” said Commissioner Frye.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed says one of the challenges they will face this month is many of the appointments coming up will be for people getting their booster doses.

“We’re getting into a couple week periods where we have very heavy focus on booster doses, because we’ve tried to stay, we’re staying true to our commitment that we’re going to have the booster doses available for those who have received their prime dose and they’re coming due,” said Reed.

Reed expects that to limit the number of people who will be able to get their first shot appointments this month.

As part of a partnership with the Biden Administration in a pharmacy allocation plan, Oklahoma is expected to get about 11,000 additional doses next week. Those doses will be on top what the state is already scheduled to get.

“We anticipate there’s probably going to be around 75 total pharmacies that will receive some level of inventory,” said Reed.

Reed says that would mean about 100 to 200 doses at some of those locations.

Those pharmacies will follow the state’s phased system, meaning those vaccines will be given out to those who are 65 or older.

