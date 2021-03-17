Dept. of Health to release weekly COVID reports instead of daily; health leaders say weekly reports hurt analyzation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday that they will be releasing weekly COVID-19 data reports instead of daily reports to “better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data to the public.”

Also, they are implementing other changes to the COVID-19 dashboard on their website. Screenshots of those changes can be seen below.

Changes to the COVID-19 dashboard.

For the last year, the daily COVID-19 reports have been a part of Oklahomans’ lives. Now, Oklahomans will see them each Wednesday. The full statement for the health departments reasoning on the decision is as follows:

“A number of changes have been made, starting this week, to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. These changes are intended to better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data to the public,” said Joli Stone, Deputy State Epidemiologist. “After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations all trending downward, and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting.” OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SPOKESPERSON

However, health leaders in the state said the daily reports are crucial to know what could be on the horizon with the coronavirus.

“I don’t know what their rationale is,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s Chief COVID Officer.

“I think it does have the potential to be a detriment,” said Dr. Mary Clarke, president-elect of the Oklahoma State Medical Association and family physician.

Both doctors said the change in reporting will impact the people who care for those sick with COVID-19, like the frontline fighters.

“It’s just one of the ways to look for outbreaks, for hotspots,” Dr. Bratzler said.

“We may not be able to predict and trend what will happen beyond that,” Dr. Clarke said. “It is so much better to have accurate, immediate data at our fingertips as much as possible.”

According to Dr. Clarke, the daily updates are crucial for helping hospitals plan ahead.

“Including everything from bed space, nursing staffing, physician staffing, protective equipment,” she said.

Dr. Bratzler said he uses them to keep eyes on hot sports around the state. He also said he uses the reports to analyze what’s happening on the university’s campus in Norman and if students are impacting or being impacted by those numbers.

“I think everybody is pushing us toward thinking that this is over, but it’s just not yet,” he said.

However, while the numbers are trending down, Dr. Bratzler mentioned we are in the middle of spring break with Easter around the corner.

“We’re nowhere near the number of people vaccinated that we need to really avoid having new cases with this disease,” he said.

Both doctors said they understand the staffing it takes to gather all that data together.

According to Bratzler, Oklahoma is seeing 13 new cases per 100,000 in population per day. This is down from the 103 cases in mid-January. Oklahoma ranks 33rd in new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average of cases sits at 467.

“Numbers are much, much better,” Dr. Bratzler said.

Although the numbers are trending down, according to Bratzler, as of right now, they have plateaued. In some cases, they have gone up slightly. For instance, in the percentage of tests in Oklahoma that come back positive, the state saw a peak of 19.1 percent of them coming back positive in the last week of December. Last week, that number was down to 3.8 percent. This week, so far, the number is at about nine percent.

“The percent of the tests that are starting to come back positive is an early warning sign that we may be seeing some uptick in the number of cases,” Dr. Bratzler said.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage