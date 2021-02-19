Edmond Public Schools employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines during upcoming pods

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to employees of Edmond Public Schools next week.

Third-party health provider Total Wellness will make approximately 2,050 vaccines available to school district employees from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, according to an Edmond Public Schools news release.

The vaccines will be administered during four separate vaccination pods at two school district locations – Edmond Schools Administrative Center (EPSAC) and Edmond Santa Fe High School.

The details for each pod are as follows:

Monday, Feb. 22—9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

  • EPS Administrative Center (Rooms A, B & C), 1001 W. Danforth
  • 400 vaccines available
  • Employee group: Over 65 and those with comorbidities

Wednesday, Feb. 24—8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • SFHS Gymnasium, 1901 W. 15th Street 
  • 850 vaccines available 
  • Employee group: Certified Employees

Thursday, Feb. 25—8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

  • EPS Administrative Center (Rooms A, B & C), 1001 W. Danforth 
  • 400 vaccines available
  • Support Employees and Certified Employees with more flexible schedules 

Friday, Feb. 26—8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

  • EPS Administrative Center (Rooms A, B & C), 1001 W. Danforth 
  • 400 vaccines available
  • Support Employees and Certified Employees with more flexible schedules 

“The pods are exclusive to teachers and school staff,” the news release states. “Only those who receive the first dose with EPS will be eligible to receive the second dose.”

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter