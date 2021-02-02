Epidemiologist: Oklahoma COVID deaths to continue rising

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The rolling average of deaths in Oklahoma due to the illness caused by the coronavirus is rising as the number of new cases has declined, a trend an epidemiologist believes will continue for at least a few more weeks.

Aaron Wendelboe said Tuesday that he estimates the death rate will begin declining “in a week or two.” Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average Oklahoma deaths increased during the past two weeks from 31.29 per day to 38.71 while the rolling average of cases fell from 3,081.29 daily to 2,287.86.

The state health department on Tuesday reported 1,296 new cases and 38 additional deaths for totals of 392,164 cases and 3,602 deaths since the pandemic began.