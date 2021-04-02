Experts: What to do if you damage or lose your COVID-19 vaccination card

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While it still remains to be seen when the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end, health experts across the globe are working to get as many people vaccinated against the virus as possible.

Officials stress that the sooner the world becomes inoculated against COVID-19, the less opportunity the virus will have to mutate and form different variants.

While we all wait for the world to get back to a sense of normalcy, experts are warning Americans to protect their COVID-19 vaccination cards.

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

All Oklahoma adults are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, which means that many are getting that coveted vaccine card.

The little paper card serves as proof that you have received one or both doses of your vaccine.

In addition to keeping it for your medical records, it could score you some discounts at restaurants or businesses.

While using it in public, the card could be easily damaged or lost.

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say if that happens, you will be able to get another one.

Through the state’s immunization registry, an immunization record can be obtained online that will verify COVID-19 vaccination status.

Health officials tell KFOR that patients must have access to the cell phone or email address that they used to book their appointment in order to access the registry.

If you lose your vaccination card and it is not recorded on the state’s immunization registry, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that you contact the facility that administered the vaccine or your local or state immunization information program.

Many Americans are opting to laminate their vaccination cards in order to protect them from damage.

Health experts with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say laminating will not make the card invalid, as some rumors have suggested.