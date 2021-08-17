Four of Oklahoma’s hospital systems hold COVID situational update

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In a rare move, four Oklahoma health systems will be providing a COVID-19 situation update.

KFOR will stream this event live at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Representatives from INTEGRIS, SSM Health St. Anthony, OU Health, and Mercy hospitals will be addressing the surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Officials are reporting more than 6,900 new cases and 51 new deaths in Oklahoma from COVID-19 since Friday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 515,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 6,967 cases since Friday, Aug. 13.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,808 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,902 deaths as of Monday.