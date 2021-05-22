Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held at Templo de Alabanza in Oklahoma City

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro residents have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free today, Saturday, May 22.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Templo de Alabanza, 301 SW 25th St.

Vaccinations will be administered up to 6 p.m. An appointment is not necessary to get the vaccine.

The clinic is part of OCCHD’s continuing neighborhood-centric vaccination effort.

“This will be the first time during the pandemic that OCCHD has held a vaccination event at a church in the LatinX community, though OCCHD has partnered with churches and other LatinX organizations to help increase vaccination accessibility,” an OCCHD official said.

Only 18 percent of Hispanic residents in Oklahoma County are fully vaccinated and 23 percent have received their first dose, according to OCCHD.

All three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – are available at the clinic. Both first and second doses are being administered, but those needing a second dose should bring their vaccination card when they arrive.

“OCCHD can find their vaccination record if they’ve lost their original card,” the OCCHD official said.

Adults 18 and older must present an ID to get vaccinated. OCCHD accepts IDs from any country.

Adolescents age 12 to 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or legal guardian on site. Adults accompanying an adolescent must have an ID on them as well.