Gov. Stitt, health officials bring COVID vaccine to Comanche County hospital, hope to have all state frontline workers vaccinated by end of month

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – State health officials hope that all Oklahoma frontline workers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, flanked by health officials, including Dr. Lance Frye, interim commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, held a news conference at Comanche County Memorial Hospital about the state’s vaccine distribution efforts.

“We’re trying, if possible, to get all [frontline workers vaccinated] by this month,” Frye said. “We’re going to move through as quickly as we can, but we know that depends on uptake. So, we are not going to slow down giving vaccines [by] waiting on a particular group. If they don’t show up for a vaccine, we’re moving on to the next person. They won’t lose their place in line, they can come back at anytime and still get in. But we want everybody to get vaccinated, so we’re going to move through as quickly as we can.”

Dr. Lance Frye, interim commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, discusses COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers.

Oklahoma received the first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine through Operation Warp Speed on Monday. The vaccine arrived in Lawton on Tuesday.

Frye said the initial delivery of the Pfizer vaccine included 39,975 doses for distribution across the state.

“That included 33,150 doses to five hospitals in our state, including 1,950 doses here at Comanche Memorial and 6,825 doses through federal allocations to our VA and tribal partners,” Frye said.

Oklahoma can potentially receive 166,000 total doses of the vaccine by the end of the month.

Vaccinating frontline workers is the top priority, both Stitt and Frye said.

“I’ve been touring hospitals all across the state and meeting with health care workers. They have been battling this for the past 10 months and they are exhausted,” Stitt said. “I want them to know hope is on the way.”

The first dose of the vaccine in Oklahoma was administered on Monday to Hannah White, an emergency room nurse at INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City. White has worked in INTEGRIS’ COVID unit since the pandemic began.

“Since then, the vaccine has been distributed to hundreds of frontline workers. I want them to know they’re our state’s priority,” Stitt said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt gives an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials released a vaccine rollout plan last week, providing a framework of phases in which certain groups will have access to the vaccine.

OSDH officials expect to receive 60,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna in the following weeks.

Pfizer’s website states that efficacy analysis shows that its vaccine is “95% effective against COVID-19 beginning 28 days after the first dose.”

An NBC News report states that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is “94 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness and appears to prevent the spread of the virus as well.”

Both Stitt and Frye stressed that although acquiring and administering vaccines is a major salvo in Oklahoma’s war against the COVID-19 pandemic, it will take several months to get people across the state vaccinated, and that Oklahomans must continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has so far taken the lives of 2,128 Oklahomans.

Of those deaths, 42 occurred since Tuesday, according to an OSDH report that was released by email while the news conference was being held.

While Stitt has not issued a face mask mandate, despite the urging of top medical officials, he urges Oklahomans to wear a face mask and take other essential precautions against COVID-19.

“We really can’t take our foot off the gas. Please remember to keep washing your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask,” Stitt said.

