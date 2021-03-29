Oklahoma Gov. Stitt receives COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility opens to all Oklahoma adults

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Now that all Oklahoma adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has joined the ranks of those who are on their way to being vaccinated.

Beginning Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health began Phase 4 of the COVID-19 distribution plan.

As a result, the COVID-19 vaccine is now open to all Oklahomans who are 16-years-old or older.

“Oklahoma, we did this the right way. We prioritized the people who needed it first. We protected our most vulnerable, and today we have enough supply that anyone in the state of Oklahoma who wants a vaccine can get it. Because of that, I’ll be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Gov. Stitt.

Shortly after a news conference on Monday, Gov. Stitt received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gov. Stitt gets COVID-19 vaccine. KFOR

“Even with all we’ve accomplished as a state, there’s still a lot of work to be done. There are open appointments across Oklahoma right now, so I strongly encourage anyone who wants the vaccine not to wait, and to sign up today,” said Commissioner Frye. “If you’re still waiting for your vaccine, please remember to keep following the 3 W’s in the meantime: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”

Officials say open vaccine appointments are now available on the state’s portal, so Oklahomans who have not registered already are encouraged to do so now.

Health leaders also stress that even if you have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, your body will not produce the optimal response to the virus until two weeks after that second dose.