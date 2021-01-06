‘He had his whole life ahead’ – 22-year-old Chickasha father dies of COVID-19 after family outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Five family members inside a Chickasha home tested positive for COVID-19 early December. One of them was a 22-year-old young father who died from the virus four days before Christmas.

“I didn’t know whether to cry or not,” Victoria Thompson said. “It really doesn’t hit me until I see something or hear something that reminds me of him.”

Victoria Thompson says she’s trying to stay strong for her Chickasha family after COVID-19 silently spread out of control.

“I only see on the news that people are dying,” Thompson said. “I didn’t think it would hit so close to home.”

Thompson and three of her siblings tested positive first. One of them was her 22-year-old brother, Tony Sutton.

“We just thought of how many times he could’ve died, and he survived,” Thompson said. “So, we were like, ‘He will be fine. He will make it.'”

Tony was diagnosed with diabetes, asthma and Crohn’s disease. Within two weeks, he was transferred to two hospitals and left in a coma with a collapsed lung.

Tony Sutton

Four days before Christmas, Tony was taken off life support just short of his 23rd birthday.

“He’s so young and he had his whole life ahead of him,” Thompson said. “I wanted him to grow up and see his daughter. He loved her so much.”

Tony leaves behind 2-year-old Hazel, four siblings and heartbroken parents.

“At first, I thought it was made up until it really hits you,” Chris TwoHatchet said.

Chris is recovering from COVID-19 herself while bound to a walker.

“I never thought it would be like this,” TwoHatchet said.

Tony is buried in Anadarko, Okla.

“I just want people to know he’s more than just a COVID victim,” Thompson said. “He was just an awesome person. COVID ruins lives and it ruins families. Look at my family.”

Tony’s tragic death comes during Oklahoma’s deadliest week on record; 170 Oklahomans died of COVID-19 in seven days, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

