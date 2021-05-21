Health department hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic in southwest Oklahoma City

Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say that they are now working to make sure residents in the LatinX community have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday at the Templo de Alabanza, located at 301 SW 25th St.

Organizers say this is the first time the health department has held a vaccination event at a church in the LatinX community.

As of May 17, officials say only 18% of Hispanic residents in Oklahoma County are fully vaccinated, while 23% have received their first dose only.

On Saturday, vaccinations will be administered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and no appointments are necessary.

However, people with appointments do get through the line faster.

To sign up in English, click here.

To sign up in Spanish, click here.

The Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines will all be available. People needing a second dose can get that dose as well, but they should bring their vaccination card when they arrive. OCCHD can find their vaccination record if they’ve lost their original card. 

Young people age 12 to 17-years-old can receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or legal guardian on site. 

Adults age 18 and older must bring an ID and OCCHD accepts IDs from any country. Even adults accompanying a child must have an ID on them as well.

