Oklahoma health officials continuing with expanding vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is working to get the COVID-19 vaccine to those in congregate housing and vulnerable populations.

“This operation evolves all the time, as we see how we can better fit the need or how we can better offer the vaccine,” Molly Fleming with OCCHD said.

She says people 65 and over should all be able to get appointments at this point, and healthcare workers and DHS are working with those who many be homebound to get them vaccinated.

“We have much more vaccine than when we started, so we have a lot more appointments,” Fleming said.

Another population officials are working to get vaccinated is inmates.

“We’re going to cell to cell, and we’re really encouraging the arrestees to take the vaccine,” Jail Administrator Greg Williams said.

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

They started with a shipment of two-dose Pfizer vaccines and have now gotten one-dose Johnson & Johnson doses. Over 300 inmates have been vaccinated out of 1,700.

Once they’ve gotten through all the inmates, they’ll give vaccines to new intakes.

Very few inmates have refused getting the shot.

Experts say the collaboration with pharmacies, hospitals, schools and other organizations are all contributing to the high distribution rate, and it’ll take about 80 percent of the population vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

“We have to have enough people immune quickly enough to protect the people who cannot have the vaccine or have the vaccine, but it’s not 100 percent,” Dr. Mary Clarke with the Oklahoma State Medical Association said.

If you have vaccine questions, you can call the City-County Health Department at (405) 425-4489.

