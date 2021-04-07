Health officials giving out 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses; appointments still available

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although health officials say we’re making great progress to getting as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible, they say there is still a long way to go before we reach herd immunity from the virus.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is hosting the ‘Unity Through Community’ vaccine event at The Pavilion at State Fair Park on Wednesday, April 7.

Organizers say they have 10,000 vaccine doses available and are offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer.

Appointments are still available to anyone 16-years-old and older. Teens who are 16-years-old or 17-years-old must have a parent or legal guardian with them in order to be vaccinated.

Officials say they have 6,000 open appointments, and walk-ins are welcome.

If you can’t make it to The Pavilion on Wednesday, IMMY Labs will also be hosting a vaccine pod on Sunday, April 11 at the Bennett Event Center.

IMMY Labs will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Sunday’s event.