Health officials report 3,241 new cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 22 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,241 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

There have now been 216,486 cases reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

The state’s coronavirus death toll rose by 22 on Sunday, now standing at 1,896 in total.

There are 1,087 new active cases, bringing the active case total for Oklahoma to 31,648.

2,132 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 182,942.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,343 (13 deaths) (1,068 recovered)

Alfalfa: 426 (1 death) (355 recovered)

Atoka: 924 (1 death) (818 recovered)

Beaver: 234 (2 deaths) (191 recovered)

Beckham: 1,475 (17 deaths) (1,280 recovered)

Blaine: 472 (2 deaths) (362 recovered)

Bryan: 3,025 (25 deaths) (2,624 recovered)

Caddo: 2,189 (34 deaths) (1,739 recovered)

Canadian: 7,811 (35 deaths) (6,672 recovered)

Carter: 1,873 (15 deaths) (1,557 recovered)

Cherokee: 2,545 (11 deaths) (2,080 recovered)

Choctaw: 763 (4 deaths) (661 recovered)

Cimarron: 82 (74 recovered)

Cleveland: 14,260 (131 deaths) (12,041 recovered)

Coal: 335 (2 deaths) (295 recovered)

Comanche: 5,322 (38 deaths) (4,454 recovered)

Cotton: 286 (4 deaths) (211 recovered)

Craig: 1,059 (3 deaths) (874 recovered)

Creek: 2,941 (52 deaths) (2,502 recovered)

Custer: 2,264 (18 deaths) (1,894 recovered)

Delaware: 2,115 (39 deaths) (1,776 recovered)

Dewey: 285 (1 death) (216 recovered)

Ellis: 244 (176 recovered)

Garfield: 4,274 (37 deaths) (3,673 recovered)

Garvin: 1,711 (18 deaths) (1,503 recovered)

Grady: 3,032 (23 deaths) (2,564 recovered)

Grant: 235 (5 deaths) (201 recovered)

Greer: 297 (8 deaths) (247 recovered)

Harmon: 148 (99 recovered)

Harper: 271 (2 deaths) (196 recovered)

Haskell: 671 (7 deaths) (608 recovered)

Hughes: 635 (8 deaths) (565 recovered)

Jackson: 2,034 (35 deaths) (1,746 recovered)

Jefferson: 273 (2 death) (202 recovered)

Johnston: 582 (5 deaths) (496 recovered)

Kay: 2,107 (26 deaths) (1,715 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,023 (7 deaths) (877 recovered)

Kiowa: 426 (8 deaths) (320 recovered)

Latimer: 326 (4 deaths) (300 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,663 (27 deaths) (2,369 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,538 (26 deaths) (1,253 recovered)

Logan: 1,777 (4 deaths) (1,377 recovered)

Love: 665 (1 death) (574 recovered)

Major: 572 (4 deaths) (461 recovered)

Marshall: 861 (4 deaths) (727 recovered)

Mayes: 1,790 (21 deaths) (1,468 recovered)

McClain: 2,735 (18 deaths) (2,310 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,392 (47 deaths) (2,134 recovered)

McIntosh: 912 (13 deaths) (773 recovered)

Murray: 753 (6 deaths) (596 recovered)

Muskogee: 4,751 (36 deaths) (3,929 recovered)

Noble: 633 (4 deaths) (501 recovered)

Nowata: 461 (5 deaths) (388 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,093 (14 deaths) (997 recovered)

Oklahoma: 44,505 (331 deaths) (36,986 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,937 (24 deaths) (1,670 recovered)

Osage: 2,199 (19 deaths) (1,905 recovered)

Other: 58 (25 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,951 (25 deaths) (1,671 recovered)

Pawnee: 674 (9 deaths) (572 recovered)

Payne: 4,607 (22 deaths) (4,095 recovered)

Pittsburg: 2,037 (21 deaths) (1,807 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,221 (15 deaths) (1,846 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 4,036 (23 deaths) (3,364 recovered)

Pushmataha: 444 (6 deaths) (403 recovered)

Roger Mills: 197 (5 deaths) (144 recovered)

Rogers: 4,610 (68 deaths) (3,840 recovered)

Seminole: 1,353 (12 deaths) (1,151 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,915 (14 deaths) (1,713 recovered)

Stephens: 1,934 (19 deaths) (1,534 recovered)

Texas: 2,545 (13 deaths) (2,310 recovered)

Tillman: 389 (7 deaths) (311 recovered)

Tulsa: 36,375 (289 deaths) (31,187 recovered)

Wagoner: 3,083 (38 deaths) (2,679 recovered)

Washington: 2,284 (50 deaths) (1,909 recovered)

Washita: 509 (2 deaths) (390 recovered)

Woods: 666 (3 death) (505 recovered)

Woodward: 2,043 (8 deaths) (1,836 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

