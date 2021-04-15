Health officials to host virtual town hall regarding COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community leaders say they are working to dispel myths and rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to get more people vaccinated against the virus.

OU Health physicians, Prospect Church, the City of Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma Public Health Association are hosting an educational virtual town hall about COVID-19 vaccinations for the Black community.

The virtual event begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.

“COVID-19 is an ongoing threat to public health that has had a disproportionate impact on people of color and our most vulnerable residents,” said Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “This is an opportunity to become better informed in efforts to increase awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine and advocate for our families to have better outcomes, not just for today, but also to have positive influence on generations to follow.”

Doctors will be available to answer questions from virtual attendees.

Send questions for panel discussion to ward7@okc.gov, or call (405)-297-2569.

To participate in the event, visit Nikki Nice’s Facebook page.