“He’s looking down on us,” 13-year-old Oklahoma boy dies from COVID-19, pneumonia

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 13-year-old OKCPS middle school student has died after losing his fight against COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“He’s home. He’s not suffering and he’s looking down on us,” Kendra Johnson told KFOR.

Johnson’s son, Clarence “Tre” Johnson III, lost his battle against COVID-19 on August 19. He was only 13 years old.

“He was a happy kid, always happy. Always listening to music. He was just so friendly,” Johnson said.

Johnson says Tre’s fight against COVID was short.

He was hospitalized for six days and was on a ventilator for five of those days, while also battling pneumonia.

His parents also tested positive during that time, keeping them from spending Tre’s final days with him in the hospital.

“Really what’s helped the most is being able to have confidence in God that he’s going to get my family through this,” Angel Kalin, Tre’s sister, said.

Tre attended Roosevelt Middle School last year and would have been in the 8th grade this year.

“He was ready to play football this year,” Johnson said.

Oklahoma City Public Schools sent KFOR this statement on Thursday:

“OKCPS is saddened to learn of the passing of Clarence Johnson, III, who was enrolled to begin 8th grade at Mary Golda Ross Middle School after attending Roosevelt Middle School last year. Crisis counseling is available to students and staff. We will keep his family and friends in our thoughts during this very difficult time.”

“We still are scared about COVID for other parents, other kids and everybody,” said Johnson. “We do encourage everyone to wear masks and stay as safe as you can.”

If you would like to help, there is a GoFundMe for the family.