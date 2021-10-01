Hospital housekeeping crews essential to battling COVID-19 on frontlines in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’ve told you about doctors and nurses pushed to the edge by the pandemic, but there’s also an entire crew behind the scenes that are on the frontlines.

KFOR spoke to one Environmental Services worker with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital about their role in the fight against COVID-19.

“The housekeeping is the most important thing in the hospital. We have to make sure everything is sanitized and disinfected every day,” said housekeeper Micahela Parish.

Much like many hospitals, the pandemic has placed a strain on health systems and staff members. We have highlighted nurses’ fight to keep people alive and their day-to-day jobs. But what about the people who sanitize and disinfect rooms before and after patients?

“I clean and wipe rooms from top to bottom just to make sure we’re doing what we can to keep the spread of the virus down,” said Parish.

Micahela Parish

Parish told KFOR she worked for SSM Health for five years now. On an average day, she’s sanitized more than 20 rooms every shift.

“Some days you might have good days, some days you might have bad days,” said Parish.

Parish shared her story in hopes people realize housekeepers have an essential part in the fight against COVID-19.

Parish said that, like nurses, patients become her family, which is a job she takes seriously.

“It’s kind of overwhelming, but it’s good. They’ll get you through the day,” said Parish.

Parish told KFOR she hopes this story will make people take COVID safety precautions seriously.