‘I want people to know it can happen to you’ – Metro woman offers dire COVID-19 warning after saying goodbye to her father on Thanksgiving Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 57-year-old Oklahoma City father lost the battle to COVID-19, alone, just days after he was admitted to the hospital.

“They called us and said there are so many other issues, and if you want to say goodbye, now is the time,” Jennifer Koos said.

The death of Jennifer’s father Steve was reported on Oklahoma’s deadliest week since the pandemic started.

“It’s not the way I ever imagined saying goodbye to him,” Koos said.

Jennifer Koos said he first began showing symptoms in early November. His health began to decline on day nine of quarantining, and he was rushed to the ER.

“He stayed in the ER overnight because there were no beds for anybody,” Koos said.

Steve switched from INTEGRIS Baptist to INTEGRIS Portland just down the street when a ventilator opened up.

Jennifer’s father Steve

However, his body was too weak to hold on.

“He loved his grandboys so much, and that’s what breaks my heart the most is that they aren’t going to get to grow up and know him,” Koos said.

Steve is known as a father figure to many with a passion for helping people.

Steve married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Fowler, in 1983. He went on to earn a business degree from the University of Oklahoma.

“We got one last opportunity to cook together and make homemade pizza a few weeks ago,” Koos said. “I will always cherish that last time.”

Jennifer says she now longs to have time turn back.

“I want people to know it can happen to you,” Koos said. “That’s what is heartbreaking because he was taken so soon.”

The Curtis’ were not able to have a proper funeral for Steve. They tell KFOR they plan to have a celebration of his life next year when it’s safe to do so.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES: