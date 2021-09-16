IMMY Labs to resume free COVID-19 testing in Norman

Coronavirus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – IMMY Labs will partner with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to once again provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Norman.

The lab discontinued drive-thru testing after demand decreased in July.

Lab personnel told KFOR on Thursday that drive-thru testing will recommence following a spike in demand, but do not yet have a timeline.

Drive-thru testing cannot be scheduled online. Those seeking to be tested just have to show up at the lab’s Norman location, 2701 Corporate Centre Drive.

Each test takes around 10 minutes. Lab personnel aim to have results back within two business days.

