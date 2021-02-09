Immy Labs vaccinates adults 18+ in Norman; state says it’s a 1-day exception, but vaccinating other age groups is close

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Immy Labs vaccinated about 3,000 adults 18 and older Tuesday after the Oklahoma State Department of Health gave them an exception due to weather-related conditions.

This quick change allowed Immy Labs to step just outside of the state’s vaccination phase plan.

“This is a prime example of a quick adjustment to ensure resources are not wasted and the vaccine is getting into the arms of Oklahomans without unnecessary delay,” said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner at the State Department of Health.

“Rather than waste the resource of all the nurses and labor that’s here, let’s go put it to use and expand the eligible group briefly,” said President and CEO of Immy Labs Sean Bauman.

The change was only for Tuesday though.

“We’re just trying to help Oklahoma out,” Bauman said.

Roughly 3,000 Oklahomans over the age of 18 with comorbidities were vaccinated in about six hours in Norman. Among them, a woman named Judy Nickelson.

“I was like a three-year-old, I texted everybody that I knew,” Nickelson said. “‘I’m getting my shot finally.’”

However, Bauman said he hopes this will become the norm and not just an exception.

“I think we’ve saturated those 65 and older,” Bauman said. “So it’s time to move on to the next group.”

Deputy Commissioner Reed said Tuesday that expansion to vaccinating different age groups could begin soon.

“We are nearing our progress goals in vaccinating our 65-plus population,” he said. “As we continue making steady progress through current priority groups and our weekly supply of doses remains consistent, we’re getting close to making a decision on opening vaccine to additional groups.”

According to Bauman, since the lab started vaccinating the public about three weeks ago, they have vaccinated about 20,000 people. Their appointments have been filling up in 40 minutes.

Because of bad weather, some Oklahomans have had to reschedule their vaccine appointments. About 715,222 Oklahomans have registered through the portal to receive notifications on eligibility. Also, 164,067 appointments have been scheduled by Oklahomans eligible to receive the vaccine.

However, some have canceled. Both Cleveland County and the Oklahoma City County Health Departments have ramped up their safety measures. They have salted the parking lots and monitored the amount of people so no one waits outside.