IMMYLabs to hold first dose COVID-19 vaccine POD at Oklahoma City Fairgrounds; appointments now available

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – IMMYLabs will host a First Dose Vaccination POD at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds Bennett Event Center this coming Monday, and Oklahomans can still sign up.

Community members can sign up for the March 22 Vaccination POD by going to IMMYLabs’ portal at https://portal.immylabs.com/vaccine.

Health officials will administer the Pfizer vaccine during the POD.

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

Oklahomans within Phases 1-3 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, as determined by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Those phases include the following individuals:

Healthcare workers including expanded healthcare worker groups such as allied health fields and general outpatient health service (i.e. behavioral health, dentists)

First responders

Oklahomans age 65+

Oklahomans under age 65 with comorbidities

Teachers and staff in PreK-12 schools and childcare facilities

People living and working in congregate locations and worksites

Public health staff and state, county, and city government leaders and elected officials

Teachers, staff, and students age 16+ in educational settings such as colleges, universities, career/vocational technology centers, etc (only Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16+, other vaccine types are approved for 18+)

Workers for essential businesses and industries, critical infrastructure staff

Residents who sign up on the IMMYLabs portal are asked to do the following:

Please see the daily updates on the OSDH Update Hub.

Please bring photo ID.

Please submit one form per person.

